Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $32,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 217.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

