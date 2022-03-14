Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,909,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 32.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,561 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

