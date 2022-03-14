Barclays Increases Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 310

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.13) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.67 million and a P/E ratio of -99.38.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,079.01).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

