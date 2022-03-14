Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 932.20 ($12.21) on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 933.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.58.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

