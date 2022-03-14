Barclays Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.87 ($27.03).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC stock opened at €21.40 ($23.26) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.04. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($40.11).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.