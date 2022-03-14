Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 267 ($3.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.92% from the stock’s previous close.
RQIH stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.12. The company has a market capitalization of £408.41 million and a P/E ratio of 185.50. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a current ratio of 756.32.
About Randall & Quilter Investment (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.