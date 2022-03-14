Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 267 ($3.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.92% from the stock’s previous close.

RQIH stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.12. The company has a market capitalization of £408.41 million and a P/E ratio of 185.50. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a current ratio of 756.32.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

