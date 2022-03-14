Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

