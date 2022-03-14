Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 67.5% in February

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BXRX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $55.30.
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
