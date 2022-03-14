Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 67.5% in February

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

BXRX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.