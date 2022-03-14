BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded by Bank of America

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.92.

BCE stock traded down C$1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.38. 2,624,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,688. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.67 and a 12-month high of C$71.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.43. The firm has a market cap of C$62.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

