Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 531 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.06) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.35).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 431.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.18. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,813.17).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

