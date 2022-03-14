Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,567 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

VICI remained flat at $$27.13 during midday trading on Monday. 99,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,742. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

