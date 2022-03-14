Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.99. 689,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

