Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 841.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.94. 189,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.