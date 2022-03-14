Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exelon by 97.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Exelon by 170.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.01. 289,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,019,211. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

