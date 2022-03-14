BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $500.50 on Monday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.77.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

