BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 60.5% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.07 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

