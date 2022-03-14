Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.35).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting €10.28 ($11.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,645,522 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.39. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.