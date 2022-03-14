Berenberg Bank Upgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.93.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

