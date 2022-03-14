Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.50

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 10627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $74,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

