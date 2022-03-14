B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.12

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 13763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

