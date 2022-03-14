BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,307.50 ($30.23).

BHP opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £134.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,465.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

