BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 4186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,309 shares of company stock worth $2,893,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

