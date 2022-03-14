Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $69,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $187.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

