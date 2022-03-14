Bitgear (GEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,063.00

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $638,190.93 and approximately $38,063.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.84 or 0.06529640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.78 or 1.00119296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00041055 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,906,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

