BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

