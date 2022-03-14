Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:BSM opened at $12.44 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

