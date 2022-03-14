Blackbaud (BLKB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB):

2/28/2022 – Blackbaud was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/24/2022 – Blackbaud was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Blackbaud had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00.

2/23/2022 – Blackbaud had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLKB stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 526.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Blackbaud Inc alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.