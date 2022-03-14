BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
–
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.