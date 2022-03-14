BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 292,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

