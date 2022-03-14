BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
