BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

