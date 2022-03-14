BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

