Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 65,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,820. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
