Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Hits $286,337.25

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $286,337.25 and approximately $62.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00104695 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

