Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

