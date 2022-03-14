Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the February 13th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $730.36 million, a PE ratio of 242.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 567,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $18,917,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 662,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

