B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.84) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $28.51 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.