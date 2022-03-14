BMO Capital Markets Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$115.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.00.

GRT.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$94.65. 99,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$74.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

