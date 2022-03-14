BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 35,966 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marten Transport by 11.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

MRTN stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

