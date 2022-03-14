BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of ORA opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

