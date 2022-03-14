BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $929,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

