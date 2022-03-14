BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $341,000.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

