Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,415. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

