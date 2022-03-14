Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 5,822 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,366,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

