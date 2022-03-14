Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.49. 39,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,154. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $511.20 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $864.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,255.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.