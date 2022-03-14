Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. 29,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

