Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BSBK opened at $10.40 on Friday. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $152.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. Analysts predict that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bogota Financial news, Director John J. Masterson bought 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $33,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

