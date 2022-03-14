Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given New SEK 390 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOLIF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.31.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

