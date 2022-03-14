Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $45.15 on Monday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOLIF shares. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.31.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

