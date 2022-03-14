boohoo group (BOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of boohoo group (LON: BOO) recently:

3/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 135 ($1.77).

2/8/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 330 ($4.32).

1/25/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

BOO stock traded up GBX 2.76 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 92.76 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 13,959,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. boohoo group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

