Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $17.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,000.20. 29,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,052. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,368.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

