Boxed (BOXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BOXD opened at $10.29 on Monday. Boxed has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

