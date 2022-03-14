Boxed (BOXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BOXD opened at $10.29 on Monday. Boxed has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
